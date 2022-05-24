Jacinda Ardern holds post-Cabinet press conference

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern will this morning appear on The Late Show in New York as she winds up the first day of her United States trip.

Ardern arrived in New York yesterday afternoon and is spending her first day in a whirlwind of meetings and events. She will speak to media from the UN at about 7.15am after meeting with UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres and before heading off to film The Late Show.

Her first event was a meeting early this morning with travel editors from some of the biggest publishers in the United States - including Conde Nast, the New York Times, Forbes Magazine and NBC News.

Ardern arrived with her partner, Clarke Gayford, and Trade Minister Damien O'Connor.

It will be capped off by her fourth stint with Stephen Colbert on The Late Show late this morning - provided she can pass a Covid PCR test beforehand, after only recently recovering from it.

It will be her fourth appearance on the show, one of which was in New Zealand. Colbert is a fan of New Zealand, and visited in 2019 to film a series for his show.

Ardern picked him up from the airport for that - but the borders closed a few months after that show aired.

It is yet to be confirmed whether Ardern has secured a White House meeting with US President Joe Biden at the end of her trip, but there is optimism that will be confirmed and tagged on to the end of her trip.

It is Ardern's first visit to the US since the 2019 UN General Assembly. Early today, Ardern is also due to meet with UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres, a discussion that was likely to cover Ukraine and climate-change measures.

She and a business delegation were also due to attend a US Chamber of Commerce event alongside BlackRock chairman Larry Fink and Myron Brilliant - the executive Vice President of the US Chamber of Commerce. BlackRock is a massive investment management company which now has more than $10 trillion dollars in assets - dwarfing NZ's GDP of $350 billion.

There was also an event for New Zealand company Silver Fern Farms, to launch a new Zero Carbon beef product.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and Stephen Colbert on The Late Show in September 2019. Photo / Supplied, CBS

Ardern said the tourism and business elements of the trip were just critical as the political as she embarks on what she calls her "reopening" tours.

"I'll be taking a simple message: that we are open for business and, of course, that we're open for recreation, especially as US visitors will begin to make their plans now to arrive in time for our summer."

She said other countries were also trying to get into the US market - and take US tourists - so it was important to do what she could to give New Zealand any advantage.

"I want to make sure US businesses, tourists, and skilled workers have New Zealand at the forefront of their minds."

Ardern's own trip had to be delayed by two days because of her Covid-19, but Ardern left New Zealand late on Monday night to catch up with the rest of her delegation, who are travelling on the Royal NZ Air Force Boeing around the country.

Ardern will wind up her her day in New York at about lunchtime - she will then travel to Washington DC to meet with senior members of Congress before flying on to Boston to deliver her address to the Harvard University Commencement Ceremony.

That will take place in the early hours of Friday morning, NZ time.

Ardern will also travel to Seattle and San Francisco where her visits will focus on technology.

Her meetings there include the Governor of California, Gavin Newsom, as well as executives from Microsoft, Amazon and Twitter. Both Microsoft and Amazon are investing in cloud computing services in New Zealand.