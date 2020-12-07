Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern fronts post-cab ahead of tomorrow's March 15 inquiry release

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern will front media after her weekly cabinet meeting with her ministers this afternoon.

She is expected to be questioned about the release of the Royal Commission of Inquiry's into the March 15 terror attack, which claimed the lives of 51 people.

Ardern told media yesterday that the report would be "significant" – coming in at close to 800 pages.

She met with the victims and survivors of the attacks on Sunday at the Ngā Hau e Whā National Marae in Christchurch.

The meeting, she said, was an opportunity for the victims to voice any concerns, before the report on the shooting comes out tomorrow.

"We have said to them: there are some areas they'll see us respond immediately [to] and others that we will need to come back and work through in more detail, and take a bit more time on."

But she said one of the main things she wanted the victims to know is that "there will be accountability on our side in terms of delivering on the Royal Commission [report]".

"I do want to make sure that after such a hefty piece of work … that we make sure that we're acting upon it."

Most reports of this nature provide a number of recommendations to the Government as to how such an event can be prevented from occurring again.

Ardern has seen the report – as have some the families impacted by the attack.

But she won't elaborate on its findings until they are publically.

Ardern will this afternoon also outline the Government's agenda for the rest of the week.

On Wednesday, Parliament rises for the summer and won't sit again until early February.