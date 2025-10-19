Prime Minister Christopher Luxon is preparing for his usual Monday media round, where he is expected to face questions on a raft of topics from the past week.

This includes the death of former Prime Minister Jim Bolger, the troubles plaguing Te Pāti Māori and the new sanctions coming into force today for job seekers.

He may also speak on his poor performance in the polls, with his approval rating dropping significantly.

He will speak with Newstalk ZB’s Mike Hosking at 7.37am. You can listen live below.

The new rules for job seekers come into force today, a push Luxon has previously argued will get more young people off a benefit and into work.

The latest welfare sanctions expand on the earlier rules announced in May, targeting beneficiaries with money management and community work sanctions if they fail to meet one of their obligations, which involve preparing for or looking for work.

From today, beneficiaries failing an obligation for the first time will face two new rules.

They are to undertake and report on a minimum of three job-search activities every week for four weeks and there is now a requirement to attend and participate in one or more employment-related training courses or programmes for a minimum of five hours per week over four weeks.

The two non-financial sanctions will operate under a traffic light system.

Meanwhile, Luxon is also expected to discuss the revelations last week that officials raised concerns that Te Pāti Māori’s Mariameno Kapa-Kingi was in danger of overspending her office’s budget by up to $133,000 and recommended “urgent action” to ensure her staff were paid.

The Parliamentary Service’s August 1 letter to Kapa-Kingi was included in a raft of documents sent by Te Pāti Māori to its members on Monday night making allegations against its own MP and her high-profile activist son, Eru.

He might also be asked about the drop in approval ratings revealed in a 1News Verian poll last week. It said Luxon had an approval rating of 38% while 52% disapproved of his performance. Ten per cent didn’t know or preferred not to say.

These figures give the Prime Minister a score of -14, his lowest approval rating as the country’s leader, according to the poll.

Today, Resources Minister Shane Jones leaves for the International Mining and Resources Conference in Sydney, with promoting the potential of New Zealand’s natural resources at the “top of the agenda”.

He will then travel to the United States to attend two major geothermal conferences, the Indigenous Geothermal Symposium and the Geothermal Rising Conference.

Luxon is expected to discuss what this will mean for the future of New Zealand’s natural resources.