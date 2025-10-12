PSA national secretary Fleur Fitzsimons said the allied health workers’ strike would affect dozens of critical roles in public health and clinical support and specialised technical jobs – including anaesthetic technicians and Māori health specialists.
Fitzsimons told the Bay of Plenty Times that 879 Bay of Plenty members would be among the total 16,738 members striking.
This included 640 in Tauranga and Whakatāne, and 240 in Rotorua and Taupō (Lakes), who planned to attend strike meetings at Memorial Park in Tauranga and at Rotorua’s Village Green.
Members voted to strike because of seeing patients let down by a “chronically under-funded and under-staffed” healthcare sector.
Health New Zealand’s offer of a 2% pay rise, followed by a 1.5% increase over 30 months, did not “fairly reflect members’ value”.
About 1700 PSA members covered by the Policy, Advisory, Knowledge and Specialist Workers Collective also planned to strike. These included critical IT workers and back-office support staff.
“Members tell us their communities are supportive of strike action, because they understand it is their children affected in the long term by the Government not addressing the need for more investment in education.”
In Tauranga, members would gather for a meeting at Memorial Park from 11am to 1.30pm.
In Rotorua, sign-carrying members would meet at Rotorua’s Village Green at 12pm.
Public Service Commissioner Sir Brian Roche recently told RNZ that he believed the latest pay offer for teachers was “fair and fiscally responsible”, and reflected “difficult economic times”. It built on significant increases in recent years and was on top of a $2.5 billion investment in education.
Roche was disappointed the decision to strike was at a “really difficult time” for students.
