Thousands of Bay of Plenty nurses, midwives and teachers to join mass strike over pay and staffing

Sandra Conchie
Multimedia Journalist, Bay of Plenty Times·Rotorua Daily Post·
5 mins to read

Nurse Amber Benson attended a nurses' strike outside Tauranga Hospital in May last year. Photo / Alex Cairns

Nurses, midwives, other healthcare workers and primary teachers are among more than 6500 Bay of Plenty workers planning to join a mega strike.

October 23 is shaping up to be New Zealand’s largest strike in decades, says NZ Council of Trade Unions (CTU) president Richard Wagstaff.

The CTU

