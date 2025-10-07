A nurses' strike in Gisborne, across from the hospital, in July this year. They will strike again later this month, along with primary school teachers and health workers. Photo / Gisborne Herald

Nurses from Gisborne Hospital and around the country will join primary school teachers and PSA Allied Health workers in one of New Zealand’s biggest strikes in decades on October 23.

More than 36,000 nurses, midwives, healthcare assistants and kaimahi hauora who are members of the New Zealand Nurses Organisation (NZNO) have voted to strike from 11am to 3pm on Thursday, October 23.

Gisborne Hospital nurses last took industrial action on September 1 as part of a campaign they say is about safe staffing levels and pay rises which meet cost-of-living increases.

NZNO chief executive Paul Goulter said the NZNO negotiating team had held 31 days of meetings with Health NZ – Te Whatu Ora since collective bargaining began in September 2024.

“The vote shows NZNO’s Health NZ – Te Whatu Ora members are frustrated that one year on, their concerns about safe staffing levels not being enforced and the risks that creates for patient safety are still not being heard.