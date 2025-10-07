“Our members are telling Health NZ they are understaffed and overworked. Te Whatu Ora’s own figures show that New Zealand’s hospitals were, on average, 587 nurses short every shift last year.”
More than 11,500 Allied Health workers will strike for 24 hours on October 23 in support of their claim for safe staffing levels and better pay and conditions.
Allied Health workers cover over 60 professions that help keep the public health service functioning, including social workers, physiotherapists, occupational therapists, scientists, anaesthetic technicians, Māori health specialists, clinical support workers and health assistants.
In a historic first, 40,000 primary school teachers, primary principals, school support staff and Ministry of Education specialist staff will strike together for 24 hours on October 23 after rejecting a pay rise offer.
Senior doctors who are members of the Association of Salaried Medical Specialists (ASM) and Post Primary Teachers’ Association members are voting this week on whether to strike on October 23, reported Radio New Zealand.
Firefighters across New Zealand will be on strike for one hour on October 17, over a dispute about pay and conditions.
The Council of Trade Unions said October 23 was shaping up to be the country’s largest strike in decades.
Health Minister Simeon Brown has called the strikes “deliberate politicking by our unions”.
“The fact that they’re all doing this on same date ... this is politics ahead of actually public service, which is what they should be about.”