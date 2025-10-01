Allied health workers vote to strike on same day as primary school teachers

Fitzsimons said the pay offer was for a 2% rise, followed by a 1.5% increase over a 30-month period, which she said was well below inflation.
Meanwhile, HNZ said the offer is fair, and it had not received an official strike notification from PSA.
PSA vice-president Dianna Mancer, who also worked as an occupational therapist in the Mid-Central region, said she and her colleagues were working over capacity and constantly carrying vacancies.
She said the current offer did not address the recruitment challenges and retention issues.
“I can’t remember the last time as a department that we were fully staffed.
“We have a high turnover of staff, we are losing younger staff overseas to Australia mainly, or to private practices, or leaving the health workforce.”
Mancer said the offer also did not recognise the work allied health staff did under increasingly difficult circumstances.
Members of the New Zealand Nurses Organisation and the union for senior doctors – the Association of Salaried Medical Specialists – were also soon to decide on whether to take industrial action later this month.
– RNZ