Updated

Allied health workers vote to strike on same day as primary school teachers

RNZ
2 mins to read

Allied health workers strike in Auckland in 2022. Photo / RNZ, Felix Walton

More than 11,500 allied health staff – such as physiotherapists, social workers and health assistants – will strike on October 23, the same day as tens of thousands of primary school teachers and workers.

Allied health staff cover over 60 professions in public health, clinical support and a range of

