“The lack of staff, working excessive overtime, the dire state of appliances are all factors in the level and intensity of mental health issues for our members,” the union said.

“[Fire and Emergency] has refused to provide funding for health, wellbeing and fitness activities despite the wealth of evidence that demonstrates the link between healthy living and better mental health.”

The NZPFU also said its members “continue to be disrespected by being among the lowest paid staff in Fire and Emergency on base wages that do not recognise the significant responsibility officers have on the incident ground where their decisions affect the safety, health and wellbeing of not only the crews but the public they respond to”.

Fire and Emergency said it was disappointed the union had issued a strike notice before planned bargaining on October 9 and 10.

“Community safety is of the utmost priority to Fire and Emergency,” deputy national commander Megan Stiffler said.

“We want to reassure the public that we will do our best to maintain services during this period of industrial action.”

Stiffler said New Zealand has about 13,500 firefighters, with 2000 NZPFU members striking.

The NZPFU said 99% of its members rejected the latest pay offer from Fire and Emergency. Photo / NZME

“Our more than 11,000 volunteers, most in rural and smaller areas, will continue to support their communities and respond as needed.

“Strike action of this nature by our paid firefighters will place an extra burden on our volunteer firefighters.”

Minister of Internal Affairs Brooke van Velden said she wouldn’t comment on collective bargaining negotiations, but Fire and Emergency has assured her that it “will do everything possible to ensure the safety of New Zealanders during strike action”.

Stiffler said Fire and Emergency and the NZPFU had been negotiating since July 2024, and the offer of a 5.1% pay increase over the next three years was “sustainable, balances cost of living pressures being faced by individuals, alongside fiscal pressures faced by Fire and Emergency and is consistent with the Government Workforce Policy Statement”.

The October 17 strike will take place for one hour between noon and 1pm.