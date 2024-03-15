Prime Minister Christopher Luxon will be asked about Green Party MP Darleen Tana, who was suspended amid allegations she is linked to migrant exploitation at her husband’s company.

Luxon is with Lead Coordination Minister Judith Collins after expressing their deepest sympathy on the five-year anniversary of the Christchurch terror attacks.

Luxon and Collins are visiting the city today, five years after an Australian terrorist stormed Al Noor Mosque and Linwood Islamic City and murdered 51 people during Friday prayer.

Luxon told reporters he had had “good conversations” with families of survivors on a range of issues, but said he would keep those private.

The focus of the conversations was about what support had been given to them in the five years since the attack and what families might need in the following five years.

Luxon and Collins visited St John at a city centre depot at lunchtime today and met with first responders.

“March 15, 2019, was a day when families, communities and the country came together both in sorrow and solidarity,” Luxon said.

Prime Minister Christopher Luxon and Lead Coordination Minister Judith Collins are in Christchurch today on the anniversary of the mosque terror attacks. Photo / George Heard

“Today we pay our respects to the 51 shuhada – the martyrs who were unjustly targeted for their beliefs, and to those who were injured.

“We remember the great courage and compassion from our Muslim community, that continues to this day.

“We pay tribute to everyone across both New Zealand and internationally who rallied together to provide comfort and support in this time of need.”

People in New Zealand should be able to go about their lives without fear, Collins added.

“We will ensure we’ve learnt the lessons from the Royal Commission of Inquiry and made the necessary changes,” she said.

“The Government is committed to keeping all New Zealanders safe and secure.”