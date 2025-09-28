Yesterday, Luxon said New Zealand is not yet recognising Palestine’s statehood in fear it will embolden terrorist group Hamas.

It came after Foreign Minister Winston Peters’ speech at the United Nations General Assembly in New York, where we became the latest country to address the issue as world leaders seek a resolution to the conflict between Israel and Hamas.

All three Opposition parties have strongly condemned the decision, claiming it showed Luxon’s cowardice and was a stain on New Zealand’s reputation as a voice for peace.

Responding to the criticism from Opposition parties, Luxon conceded “none of this is great” while acknowledging some New Zealanders will support the Government’s position.

In his speech, without referencing countries by name, Peters acknowledged the “good intentions” of those recognising statehood but warned it could prove counterproductive, saying New Zealand would wait to recognise Palestine when “conditions offer greater prospects for peace and negotiation than at present”.

Luxon said it would require Palestinian territory to be removed from Hamas’ control, a return of remaining hostages and established governance capacity within the Palestinian Authority.

Peters argued Palestine did not meet the criteria of a state as it did not have control over its population or territory and believed recognition should be affirmed when “conditions offer greater prospects for peace and negotiation than at present”.

Luxon is also expected to field questions on Justice Minister Paul Goldsmith’s warning that the Government is prepared to remove tikanga Māori from court rulings.

Goldsmith said last week he was anxious that New Zealand was developing a “bespoke” legal system that incorporated too many aspects of tikanga Māori.

Luxon is yet to comment on Goldsmith’s remarks, just as he has yet to comment on the year-long review into the country’s earthquake-prone building system.

The Post reported that there is expected to be a full overhaul of the system in order to slash billions from remediation costs.