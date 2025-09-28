Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

Prime Minister Christopher Luxon to address stance on Palestine recognition in morning media

Rachel Maher
Multimedia Journalist·NZ Herald·
3 mins to read

PM Christopher Luxon speaks to the media following NZ's UN address this morning where we chose not to recognise Palestine as a lone state. Video / NZ Herald

Prime Minister Christopher Luxon is set to field further questions after New Zealand’s refusal to recognise a Palestine state on the world stage.

He will speak with Herald NOW’s Ryan Bridge at 8.05am, which will be streamed live on the NZ Herald homepage.

He will

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save