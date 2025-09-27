Luxon, who spoke with Peters last night to confirm the Government’s position, rejected the suggestion New Zealand’s stance was informed by the US.

“Not at all, this is an independent decision of New Zealand, we didn’t discuss it with the Americans.”

For New Zealand to recognise Palestine, Luxon said it would require Palestinian territory to be removed from Hamas’ control, a return of remaining hostages and established governance capacity within the Palestinian Authority.

“Now is not the time,” Luxon said of recognition.

“We want to see two states; Israel and Palestine living in peace and security, and that will only happen through negotiation, dialogue, diplomacy and leadership.

“Really, what we need is reasonable leadership on both sides to come together to sit down and resolve this conflict and irrespective of the position on recognition, that is the main event.”

Responding to the criticism from Opposition parties, Luxon conceded “none of this is great” while acknowledging some New Zealanders will support the Government’s position.

Peters, who has spent the week in New York meeting with dozens of foreign leaders, used his speech to reinforce New Zealand’s support of a two-state solution and accepted statehood recognition was inevitable.

However, he referenced the saying, “If the string is too tight it will snap, but if it is too loose, the instrument will not play”, while articulating New Zealand’s reservations against countries that had confirmed recognition.

“Those countries who hoped their earlier signalling of Palestinian statehood recognition would protect and promote the two-state solution have instead seen the Israeli Government snap and continue its widely condemned military actions in Gaza while continuing to develop illegal settlements on the West Bank, in defiance of international law.

“Indeed, what we have observed since partners’ pre-announcements reveals that recognising Palestine now will likely prove counterproductive.

“Rather, we think a future situation – when Israeli and Palestinian political leadership is an asset, not a liability, and where other situational variables have shifted the current calculus away from conflict and towards peace – would be more conducive for recognising Palestinian statehood.”

He feared recognition was susceptible to “political manipulation” by Israel, which is facing increasing claims it is committing genocide in Gaza, and Hamas, which Luxon has designated a terrorist entity.

“Hamas will seek to portray our recognition of Palestine as a victory, as they have already done in response to partner announcements. Israel will claim that recognition rewards Hamas and that it removes pressure on them to release hostages and agree to a ceasefire.

“Rather, the New Zealand Government believes that it has one opportunity to recognise Palestinian statehood and it would make better sense to do so when conditions offer greater prospects for peace and negotiation than at present.”

He confirmed the Government had committed $10 million to organisations delivering aid to Gaza, taking New Zealand’s total humanitarian aid donations for Gaza to about $47m.

Cabinet made an in-principle decision two weeks ago regarding recognition but did not announce it publicly, agreeing to wait until Peters had spoken with counterparts in New York.

Cabinet documents released today showed it was presented with two options: the position announced on Saturday or recognising Palestine with a series of conditions attached.

Cabinet agreed to the former, which Peters had preferred.

Speaking to New Zealand media after his speech, Peters said his conversations in New York hadn’t reassured him supporting recognition would bring Israel and Hamas closer to peace.

“We tried to find out from as many people as we could what would possibly happen the next day that would justify our decision now and we didn’t get the satisfactory answer we would’ve have liked to have had.”

He argued both sides had been emboldened by declarations of Palestinian statehood, with Israel furthering plans to take more land in the West Bank and Hamas leaders claiming it justified the October 7 attack.

Labour foreign affairs spokesman Peeni Henare described the decision as an “embarrassment” that put New Zealand on the wrong side of history.

“There is no two-state solution or enduring peace in the Middle East without recognition of Palestine as a state.”

Green Party co-leader Marama Davidson said the Government’s position is “cowardly” and a “a stain on Aotearoa’s reputation as a voice for peace”.

Te Pāti Māori co-leaders Rawiri Waititi and Debbie Ngarewa-Packer said the Government’s position stripped Palestinians of their “right to self-determination and their humanity”.

New Zealand Jewish Council spokeswoman Juliet Moses said the decision was the right one to push for peace.

“New Zealand has a proud history of advocating for peace and the rules-based international order, and tying recognition to requirements that uphold those values meant we could play a constructive role in encouraging difficult but necessary compromises on both sides.”

