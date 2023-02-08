PM Chris Hipkins throws policies on the bonfire, half a billion dollar drug bust and frustration growing in Turkey/Syria over quake response in the latest New Zealand Herald headlines. Video / NZ Herald

Prime Minister Chris Hipkins is in Tauranga today visiting the Bay of Plenty community-led skills and employment hub Ara Rau Pathways to Work.

Hipkins was joined by newly-minted Minister of Education Jan Tinetti and former Waiariki MP Tamati Coffey at a meeting with Priority One, the Western Bay of Plenty’s economic development group based on Grey St.

Priority One is a one-stop shop where people of all ages, cultures and backgrounds can go to obtain all the information they need regarding employment, training, and upskilling in the region.

Over sausage rolls, Priority One chief executive Nigel Tutt congratulated Hipkins’ Government for making the “brave decision“ to bring in commissioners.

One of Hipkins’ first questions was about Tauranga’s demographic.

”Tauranga has quite a different demographic to the rest of the country. It’s older, but to what extent?” he asked.

Priority One general manager Greg Simmonds told the Prime Minister that “yes, we have a slightly higher proportion of older people, but we also have a slightly higher proportion of younger families.“

Simmonds said there had been a 72 per cent growth in Tauranga’s population since 2000.

The meeting included members of the wider Priority One team plus members of Toi Kai Ora, an economic well-being trust for Māori.

The conversation moved to the role of Priority One programme Ara Rau, which helps young people get into work. Simmonds said Ara Rau was focused on the “sustainability of talent”, to “connect the school community with the business community“.

Ara Rau Pathways

Ara Rau Pathways to Work launched in November 2020.

At the time, Tutt said it was an essential part of the region’s plan to meet labour market shortages.

“Our role is to ensure everybody in Tauranga Moana has the opportunity and ability to get a good job locally,” Tutt said.

