‘’Terrifying” is how Luke Hanan described the mudslide which folded his house in two and buried his five children.

A landslide crashed into homes on Egret Ave in the Tauranga suburb of Maungatapu about midnight after torrential rain hit the North Island, causing devastating floods in Auckland and landslips across the Auckland region, Waikato and the Bay of Plenty.

Twenty-four homes have been evacuated due to the large slip.

Hanan was asleep alongside his partner Teresa Hodgson when they heard a rumble that sounded like an earthquake.

Hanan said the house ‘’snapped in half and then slid and sort of rolled over itself”.

“We were lucky to get out alive, it’s amazing, to be honest. It was a mission to find three of them [kids] and we dragged [them]out through the windows.

“We were smashing windows to try and get to the kids I couldn’t find three of them for five or so minutes. Today we are spaced out and still can’t get over what happened.

“We are still trying to get our head around what happens next.”

The kids were “a bit shaken up and probably nervous about the next few days but I think eventually they will get over it.”

Hanan said he had only completed extensive renovations on his house at 4pm yesterday. He went back to the site today and said neighbours had rallied around the family and they were also ‘’devastated’'.

The house was destroyed he said and they had just changed insurance companies on Friday.

The couple’s two cats Puss Puss and Becca were still missing.

Egret Ave residents described hearing a massive rumble that sounded like thunder, then screams.

“It was very terrifying,” said neighbour Hayley Vincent.

“It was just awful, and we were trying to do what we could to help. There were kids calling for help.”

Vincent went to the aid of the mother from the most extensively damaged home and said she was in shock.

“How does anyone survive that?” Vincent said.

Neighbours Brian and Tina Garden said they went outside to see the house in the middle of the street after hearing the slip.

Five kids crawled out of the rubble of the home, screaming and covered in mud.

“They were all covered in mud and one girl had cuts. I ran over and took them towels,” Tina said.

“It was horrendous.”

Most of the emergency services and neighbours came together at the Gardens’ home after the disaster.

One girl was offered a shower, while Brian washed two kids off with the hose.

“It was amazing everyone was alive,” Brian said.

An ambulance came and took some of the children away for assessment.

Dave and Sue Harding’s home was damaged in the major slip.

Sue said today it looks like a war zone, and they were relieved everyone made it out alive.

Sue said the slip happened about 11.45pm last night. All she heard was a massive boom, then she went to investigate.

“I could smell dirt, like lawn. Dave said there was a second slip, and he saw trees sliding down the bank.”

Resident Rebecca Hayes, whose house was also damaged in the slip, said luckily she had told her son Campbell to sleep upstairs, as she was worried about him sleeping in the back room.

“There was a huge rumble like an earthquake. I can’t describe the noise. I got out of bed and was standing in the rain outside my bedroom. The front door was gone, and the garage, with all our cars, including speedway cars - they are munted and toast. We are so grateful to be alive. I was shocked when I went outside - one of the kids from next door was buried. We were so worried.”

Campbell Hayes said he was awake upstairs playing his Xbox when he heard a big crack and the power went off.

His brother Mikaere, who was in the room next to the garage, said he was asleep and just thought it was people banging about upstairs.

“I walked out of my room and turned left and there was a huge hole in the garage, full of rubble. It was a bit nerve-racking.”

Neighbour Charlie Song said he heard screaming in the middle of the night after being alerted by his dog.

“I came out and there were people standing on the street in the pouring rain. It was a shock.”

Resident Paul Griffin said he heard what he thought was rolling thunder.

Griffin said the owner of the house was a hero; he was picking his three kids out of the rubble in his underwear.

A Tauranga City Council media statement said the residents of the evacuated homes were staying with friends and family while damage is assessed today.

“One house has suffered severe damage and two others have been significantly impacted.”

Police confirmed no one was seriously injured.

Council building inspectors and Geotech engineers are onsite evaluating the damage and assessing the safety of the area.

Tauranga City Council commission chairwoman Anne Tolley said: “Our thoughts are with all those affected and the residents who have been evacuated from their homes.”

“Though the rain has eased, we’re not out of the woods yet and I want to reiterate the message to please stay away from any flooded areas.

“The water may look calm, but those conditions can change really quickly, with devasting consequences.

“Thank you to all those working to keep our communities safe.”

Fire and Emergency services have also attended 63 callouts in the Bay of Plenty over the weekend, including two rescues, two “priority one” incidents, where there is a confirmed risk to people, and 23 “priority two” incidents, where there is a potential risk to people.

