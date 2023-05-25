Inside Auckland traffic’s control room, how the latest OCR hikes affecting homeowners and senior officer faces charges after tasering a 95-year-old woman in the latest New Zealand Herald headlines. Video / NZ Herald

25 May, 2023 02:25 AM 2 mins to read

Putting too much money into addressing the cost of living would “prolong the agony”, Prime Minister Chris Hipkins has told a Tauranga Business Chamber event.

Hipkins arrived at the luncheon at the Trinity Wharf hotel at 12pm after visiting a Pāpāmoa family having insulation installed, as part of the Warmer Homes initiative, and an electrical training company in Tauriko.

Hipkins told the event he had “made it a priority to engage with business leaders.”

He described the Budget as a “hard balancing act”.

“If we put too much money into the cost of living we would actually prolong the agony.”

Hipkins said the best thing the Goverment could do for middle-income households was to get inflation back under control.

“It was going to be a basic Budget and that was what we delivered. The cost of living measures we had were unashamedly targeted.”

As the world rebounded from Covid-19, New Zealand needed to be ready to take advantage of every opportunity, he said.

“But as businesses know you can’t do everything all at once.”

Hipkins said overall New Zealand businesses were in a good place although they were feeling the pressure.

“There’s still a lot of ‘what ifs’ but we’re in a relatively good position.”

Hipkins said economic growth was forecast to be 2.7 per cent.

“It’s been a pretty tough three or four years and the exit from our Covid-19 response was a bit bumpy.

“But we’ve got reason to be optimistic now.”

Hipkins said free trade agreements with China, the UK and the EU would help.

“We’ve got a fair amount of headwind to get through but we are in a good position.”

