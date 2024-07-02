Raine’s leadership in the primary industry and his commitment to giving back nationally and in his Nelson community spans three decades and includes involvement in the Waimea Community Dam project.

The late Dr Warren Parker received the Champion Award.

Parker’s outstanding academic career included 18 years as a professor of agribusiness and resource management at Massey University, and involvement at the highest levels of primary sector governance.

The former chairman of Pāmu, Parker was passionate about leaving the environment better for future generations and sharing his wisdom and knowledge as a mentor.

The Technology Innovation Award went to the dairy education platform Farm 4 Life Hub.

Farm 4 Life Hub has over 4000 people using the app, learning from 1200 on-demand videos in the tutorial library.

Its operators’ ethos is bringing knowledge to anyone, anywhere, anytime who has the mindset and willingness to learn.

The winners of the Guardianship and Conservation Award (Kaitiakitanga Award) are Jane and Damian Roper.

The Ropers’ 300ha dairy farm at Alton in South Taranaki demonstrates dairy farming and biodiversity can exist side by side.

Their successful farming business funds their passion for the environment — retiring land for native biodiversity habitat, restoring Lake Ohurai, and leadership on community projects to bring back kiwi to the Tarere Conservation Park.

The Ropers also have 20 years of environmental leadership in their community.

Claire Williamson, of Velma & Beverley, won the Emerging Leader Award at the 2024 Primary Industries New Zealand Awards.

The Emerging Leader Award winner, Claire Williamson, packs a lot into her day.

A mortgage adviser who supports rural people in getting into their first home, Williamson also founded Velma & Beverley (V&B), creators of bespoke, made-in-Aotearoa jackets using 100% New Zealand wool.

Williamson serves as a board member for Rural Women NZ and runs a range of initiatives to support women to lead fulfilling rural lives.

The Team and Collaboration Award went to New Zealand Ethical Employers (NZEE).

Founded in 2020 and led by Tanya Pouwhare, New Zealand Ethical Employers aims to enhance employment conditions across all workplaces in New Zealand’s primary industries.

A voluntary member-based organisation with a board and core team of three, it now has over 50 company members who collectively employ more than 36,000 staff.

The Outstanding Contribution to Primary Industries Award went to innovator and entrepreneur in horticulture and dairy Julian Raine.

Judges were impressed with this year’s Food, Beverage and Fibre Producer Award winner, Southern Pastures/Lewis Road Creamery, for a focus on refining on-farm efficiencies, improving livestock outcomes, and mitigating environmental impact.

Southern Pastures/Lewis Road Creamery now operates 20 farms, with premium products in most supermarkets and a market presence in the US, achieving notable sales growth and international awards.

Innovative practices include introducing 350 tonnes of earthworms and dung beetles to improve farm outcomes and soil health.

The Science and Research Award went to the ESR Groundwater Team and DairyNZ.

The judges were impressed by ESR’s simple, scientifically based approach to addressing nitrates in waterways.

A denitrification bioreactor solution using woodchips showed promising results, removing half a tonne of nitrogen a year at a pilot site, demonstrating large-scale potential to clean water on farms that farmers can easily implement.

