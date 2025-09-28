Christian leaders are protesting at Erica Stanford's electorate office in Browns Bay, Auckland, on Monday, September 29, 2025. Photo / Common Grace

The group tried to get into Stanford’s office to meet with staffers, but were denied entry, Christian charity Common Grace said.

The group has refused to leave until they get a timeframe on when the Government will sanction Israel.

“We are deeply grieved at Cabinet’s collective failure to recognise Palestinian statehood and lack of meaningful action via sanctions to end the suffering,” Rev Phillipa Young, who is also a primary school teacher, said.

Minister of Foreign Affairs Winston Peters on Saturday told the UN General Assembly in New York “we are not ready” to recognise Palestinian statehood. At the same time, he said the New Zealand Government still supports a two-state solution and acknowledged recognition was “inevitable”.

Minister of Foreign Affairs Winston Peters told the UN General Assembly in New York “we are not ready” to recognise Palestine. Photo / United Nations

Peters acknowledged the “good intentions” of those countries which had recognised Palestine, such as Australia, Canada and the United Kingdom, but warned it could be counterproductive.

He said New Zealand would wait to recognise Palestine until “conditions offer greater prospects for peace and negotiation than at present”.

“That is, Hamas resisting negotiation in the belief that it is winning the propaganda war, while pushing Israel towards even more intransigent military positions,” Peters said.

Prime Minister Christopher Luxon has already designated Hamas as a terrorist organisation.

For New Zealand to recognise Palestine, Luxon said, it would require Palestinian territory to be removed from Hamas control, a return of the hostages it took on October 7, 2023 and have established governance capacity within the Palestinian Authority.

“Now is not the time,” Luxon said of recognition. “Really, what we need is reasonable leadership on both sides to come together to sit down and resolve this conflict, and irrespective of the position on recognition, that is the main event.”

The Christian leaders, meanwhile, say they are praying for peace and for action from the government.

“Jesus fed the hungry and healed the sick. That’s why I must act to stop Israel’s deliberate starvation and harming of people by blocking aid and bombing hospitals,” Deacon Chris Sullivan said.

“If the New Zealand Government is looking to see ‘real actions rather than rhetoric’ to help end the slaughter, then they should implement carefully targeted sanctions on Israel, as was done to peacefully help end apartheid in South Africa.”

Raphael Franks is an Auckland-based reporter who covers business, breaking news and local stories from Tāmaki Makaurau. He joined the Herald as a Te Rito cadet in 2022.

Sign up to The Daily H, a free newsletter curated by our editors and delivered straight to your inbox every weekday.