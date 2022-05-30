Prezzy cards are already in low supply for those affected by Christchurch's Bromley stench. Photo / George Heard

Prezzy cards are already in low supply for those affected by Christchurch's Bromley stench.

The Christchurch City Council approved a support package to assist those living nearest to the wastewater plant in Bromley, who have been bearing the brunt of the stench since a fire at the facility in November last year.

Residents who live within the area bounded by Buckleys and Pages Rds, State Highway 74 and Linwood Ave are able to apply for $200 through one of four community agencies to help deal with the impacts of the fire.

About 3300 homes are in the area.

But the council says due to high demand, the community providers are already running low on Prezzy cards.

The Loft is one of four organisations assisting to distribute the funds.

Manager Kate O'Grady said there has been a delay in getting the cards but they hope to have more this week.

Meanwhile, the council has heard of people threatening to steal bills from people's mailboxes so they can illegitimately access the $200 support payment.

A spokesperson said because of this, people will now need to provide both a bill with a proof of address and a form of photo ID.

Residents earlier said that the one-off $200 payment was not good enough.

Caleb Saunderson, who lives in the area, said it won't make a difference.

"My thoughts are, it's not good enough in any way, shape or form. They've sort of dropped the ball, I don't think a blanket one-off payment of $200 is going to solve anything.

"To me, it seems like hush money, take your $200, shut-up and thank your benevolent overlords, you know?"

Following the fire at the wastewater plant in November, sulphurous gases including one known as "swamp gas" have been detected in specialist air quality tests around the plant but council chiefs insist there is no danger to people's health.

The results showed small amounts of hydrogen sulphide from the digesters and oxidation ponds, which was commonly called sewer or swamp gas.

Tests near the ponds also detected methyl mercaptan, a pungent gas that forms when organic material breaks down.

While the readings were well above the odour detection threshold, Beaumont said they remained well within WorkSafe's exposure standards.

"The reassuring news we have received from our initial look at the testing is that there is nothing in the air that poses any physical risk to people's health, although we do acknowledge how mentally tough the situation is for residents who live near the plant," council head of Three Waters Helen Beaumont said.