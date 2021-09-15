'Pretty unpleasant smells': Crews work to urgently contain Wellington sewage overflow

Wellington Water crews at the scene of the overflow. Photo / Nick James

Wellington Water crews at the scene of the overflow. Photo / Nick James

Mt Cook residents in the capital are being warned to expect some "pretty unpleasant smells" due to a wastewater overflow this afternoon.

Wellington Water crews are on site near the intersection of Tasman St and Hutchison Rd to urgently manage the situation and protect the surrounding area.

"Unfortunately, we all know these overflows can create some pretty unpleasant smells, so if you can, please steer clear of the affected area", Wellington Water said on social media.

The overflow is near the intersection of Tasman St and Hutchison Rd. Photo / Nick James

Tasman St resident Ethan Morse said he saw wastewater coming out of a sewer pipe.

"There was toilet paper and brown water ... at one point it did smell a bit pongy but it wasn't terrible."

Traffic management has been put in place and one lane of Tasman St has been closed.

Crews were operating according to Covid-19 alert level 2 guidelines, Wellington Water said.

"Please be kind to our workers and give them space to maintain social distancing."