A vacant plot of land in one of Wanaka’s most sought-after streets has sold for $3.5 million.
The 1799sqm section on Tiffany Lane was sold by Whitefox Real Estate after strong interest from buyers on both sides of the Tasman.
The agent behind the sale says the result reflects growingdemand for rare, high-end property in the region.
Senior adviser and negotiator for Whitefox Sara Cleugh said she could not confirm the number of offers, but that the listing attracted “a significant level of enquiry from buyers across New Zealand and Australia”.