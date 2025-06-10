Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

Premium Wanaka lake view section sells for $3.5 million

Ben Tomsett
By
Multimedia Journalist - Dunedin, NZ Herald·NZ Herald·
2 mins to read

Herald NOW: Daily News Update: June 11 2025. Video / Herald NOW

A vacant plot of land in one of Wanaka’s most sought-after streets has sold for $3.5 million.

The 1799sqm section on Tiffany Lane was sold by Whitefox Real Estate after strong interest from buyers on both sides of the Tasman.

The agent behind the sale says the result reflects growing

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from New Zealand

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand