Premature Waikato baby girl died after hospital communication breakdown, surgery delay

Waikato DHB has agreed to carry out an audit of wait times for acute surgery in paediatric operating theatres after a premature baby died. Photo / Alan Gibson

A premature baby died after surgery was delayed more than three hours due to a staff communication breakdown at hospital.

The Health and Disability Commissioner has released a report into the baby's death at Waikato Hospital.

The baby girl was born very premature and developed necrotising enterocolitis, a serious gastrointestinal problem which required urgent surgery.

"It was decided to take the baby to surgery, and an operating theatre was booked," Deputy Commissioner Rose Wall said in the new report.

"However, there was a delay of over three hours in taking the baby to surgery. During this time, the baby continued to deteriorate."

The HDC investigated the delay in getting the baby into the operating theatre.

Wall found the delay resulted from a communication breakdown, which meant there was no review of the care pathway, so the baby did not get the right help in a timely manner.

"Ideally, in this clinical situation the intention would be to get to the operating theatre within about two hours of the decision to operate being made," Wall said.

One doctor found the baby girl's abdomen was tense, and a paediatric surgeon then attempted to relieve some pressure in the child's abdomen.

But Wall said there was no further communication with the duty anaesthetist by the surgical team or Neonatal Intensive Care Unit expediting the baby's theatre time.

"Nor was there any communication from the duty anaesthetist to the surgical team regarding the delays," Wall added.

She said sometimes delays were longer because of resuscitation priorities, specifically to make surgery and anaesthesia safer.

"But in this case, resuscitation was occurring already by the time surgery was decided upon," the Deputy Commissioner added.

She said in reality, it could often take longer than two hours for a baby in this situation to get to surgery.

"Sometimes this is because of the logistics of accessing theatre space at short notice, and of securing the required staff," Wall added in the new report.

The baby girl was booked for theatre at 9.14am one day, and antibiotics were started at 9.25am.

The girl was eventually taken to theatre at 12.30pm, by which time she was profoundly unwell, Wall said.

"At most, with the advantage of hindsight, the significance of the clinical deterioration might have been picked up a few hours earlier, and the antibiotics would have been better administered six hours earlier," Wall said in her report's conclusions.

She said a planned X-ray of the baby's abdomen could have been performed earlier, but it might not have saved the baby's life.

"Even if imaging had been performed earlier, and antibiotics started during the night [and] surgery undertaken earlier, there is no evidence that the eventual outcome would have been different."

Waikato DHB agreed to carry out an audit of wait times for acute surgery in paediatric operating theatres.

The health board also agreed to provide a written apology to the girl's parents.