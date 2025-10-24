Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

Premature baby Sophie Neho defies odds as Dargaville-based parents vow not to give up

Cherie Howie
Reporter·NZ Herald·
7 mins to read

Reece Neho and Octaviah Jackson with their daughter Sophie Neho, who was born extremely premature.

Reece Neho and Octaviah Jackson with their daughter Sophie Neho, who was born extremely premature.

When Sophie Neho was born, she weighed not much more than a small bag of sugar.

Six-and-a-half months on, she’s eight times her fragile birthweight – and her parents have been fighting for her every step of the way.

It hasn’t been easy for the little girl who came into

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save