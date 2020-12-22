Pregnant woman stabbed in Raetihi; left battling serious injuries

There were several incidents of disorder in Raetihi resulting in one arrest, while a pregnant woman was airlifted to hospital after being stabbed.

A pregnant woman has been left battling serious injuries after being stabbed in Raetihi.

The incident was one of many reports of disorder in the small Ruapehu district town yesterday, while the armed offenders squad carry out a search warrant in the main street this morning.

Armed officers have been at a Seddon St property since 7am today, a police spokeswoman confirmed.

It's unclear what the warrant is in relation to, but police did confirm the pregnant woman was stabbed in adjacent Duncan St about 2.45pm yesterday.

The incident was reported as "disorder" before police arriving to find a woman had suffered a stabbing injury.

She was eventually airlifted for treatment at Whanganui Hospital.

One person had been arrested as a result of one of the incidents.

Local residents also believed a shooting had taken place, but a spokesperson said there hadn't been any firearm-related incidents in the town in the past 24 hours.

The incidents had shocked and angered locals.

One wrote, 'Where's the Christmas spirit ffs,' while another said 'man my kids ain't leaving to go riding on their bikes today'.