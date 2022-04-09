Powerball payout: Auckland player wins $8.5 million Lotto first division

A brief history of Lotteries throughout the ages. Video / NZ Herald

A brief history of Lotteries throughout the ages. Video / NZ Herald

One lucky Aucklander is $8.5 million richer tonight after striking the lucky numbers in Powerball's First Division.

The winning numbers are 4, 13, 27, 28, 35 and 36. The Bonus ball is 21 and the Power Ball is 7. The Strike numbers are 36, 35, 28 and 13.

The winning ticket was sold on MyLotto to a player from Auckland.

The prize is made up of $8m from Powerball and $500,000 from Lotto first division.

Tonight's winner is the fourth Kiwi to win big with Powerball in 2022 and comes less than two weeks after an Auckland grandmother won $28.16 million with Powerball.

One other Lotto player will also be celebrating after winning $500,000 with Lotto first division in tonight's Lotto draw. The winning ticket was sold on MyLotto to a player from Canterbury.

A Blenheim shopper will also be celebrating after winning $500,000 with Strike Four. The winning Strike ticket was sold at New World Blenheim.

Anyone who bought their ticket at any of the above stores can check their ticket in-store, online at mylotto.co.nz or through the Lotto NZ App.

Players can also phone Lotto NZ on 0800 695 6886 if they want to enquire about the best way to claim a prize.