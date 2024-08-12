Fonterra's chief operating officer says the dairy co-op had been raising concerns about the lack of resilience and cost-effectiveness in the energy sector for some time.

Fonterra's chief operating officer says the dairy co-op had been raising concerns about the lack of resilience and cost-effectiveness in the energy sector for some time.

By RNZ

Fonterra says rising wholesale electricity prices and uncertainty in the gas market are impacting New Zealand’s export competitiveness.

Wholesale electricity prices doubled in the past three weeks, and rose to more than $900 per megawatt hour last Wednesday, with New Zealand’s hydro lakes storage drastically lower than normal for this time of year and households warned to expect big increases in their bills.

As energy woes mount, there is increasing pressure on power companies to act.

Fonterra chief operating officer Anna Palairet said the dairy co-op had been raising concerns about the lack of resilience and cost-effectiveness in the energy sector for some time.