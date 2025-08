A US special envoy has arrived in Gaza in hopes to mediate some peace. Turmoil offer Trump's tariffs continues. Job layoffs at Weta Workshop in Wellington. PM is in Christchurch.

Power outage for more than 1000 customers after crash in Foxton

Power is out for 1257 customers across Foxton and Foxton Beach after a car collided with a power pole.

The crash brought power lines down across the vehicle and the road.

A map showing the area affected by the power outage, which started at 5.14pm. Photo / Electra

Emergency services are responding to the incident on Ladys Mile, near the intersection with Herrington St, in Foxton that occurred around 5.15pm.

Police are asking people to avoid the area until the power lines are made safe.