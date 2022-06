A spokesperson for Transpower said around 10,000 households in Ōtorohanga, Waitomo and Te Kuiti were without power. Photo / 123RF

Thousands of customers have been affected by a power outage across the King Country region.

A spokesperson for Transpower said around 10,000 households in Ōtorohanga, Waitomo and Te Kuiti were without power.

Update 11pm - Our crews have resolved the issue caused by the bird strike and are beginning the process to restore power... Posted by Transpower NZ on Thursday, June 23, 2022

Crews were on their way to assess the issue.

Meanwhile, further east of the North Island, a Horizon Networks outage map shows 1200 customers in Wainui, south of Whakatāne, are without power due to an unplanned outage.