Power out in Glen Eden, road blocked after car hits power pole

Part of Glen Eden has lost power after a car hit a power pole this morning. Image / Vector

A crash on West Coast Rd in the west Auckland suburb of Glen Eden has knocked out power for a large part of the suburb.

Police confirmed they were attending the crash, and asked commuters to avoid the area or expect significant delays.

The driver had not been seriously injured, police said. However the road is blocked in both directions between Bowers and Pleasant Roads, close to Dominos in the town centre.

Fire and Emergency northern shift manager Carren Larking said a car had hit a power pole around 5.10am, taking down power lines.

Nobody had been trapped in the crash.

A power company was on its way, she said.

A photo shared to social media showed a silver car upside down, apparently having crashed through a fence close to the town centre.

The poster warned locals to avoid West Coast Rd - the main road through Glen Eden.



