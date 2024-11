Trump is heading back to the White House and Unions call for plan to help young people into jobs.

By RNZ

Hundreds of homes are without power in south Wellington.

Wellington Electricity says 680 households in Berhampore, Mount Cook and Newtown are currently affected by the outage.

It says the cause is unknown, but estimates power will be restored before 6pm.

