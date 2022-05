Police were notified of the crash at 5.06pm. Photo / NZME

A diversion is in place after power lines came down following a crash in Waikato.

Emergency services are currently in attendance at a single-vehicle crash on SH26 near Platt Rd, Newstead.

Police were notified of the crash about 5.06pm.

"There are no reports of serious injuries, however a power pole has been affected and lines are down," police said in a statement.

A diversion will be in place while the lines are made safe.