YMP A's Matt Waikari (right) duels with Waituhi's Graham Edmonds in last year's Poverty Bay club hockey men's final on the turf at Harry Barker Reserve. Waikari scored three goals in his side's 13-0 blitz of YMP B on Saturday while Edmonds' team defeated Lytton Paikea Sport Club Resene Masters 8-1 the night before. Photo / Paul Rickard

Lytton Paikea Sports club Traktion sent a statement to their Poverty Bay men’s club competition rivals with a 3-0 victory over the in-form Gisborne Boys’ High School First XI at Harry Barker Reserve on Saturday.

Going into the game, Traktion would have been the first to admit they had not been producing the hockey they are capable of, but two goals in the first half put the students on the back foot on the Hain Farming Turf and an early second-half goal sewed up victory.

It was the First XI’s first loss of the season but also a reality check that may have come at the right time as they build towards their major winter week secondary school tournament and the business end of the competition.

Defending men’s champions YMP A kept their unbeaten run intact as they predictably made light work of clubmates YMP B, winning 13-0.

Matt Waikari led the way with three of the goals, while Poverty Bay Hockey chair Kohere Tupara grabbed a rare double to keep the scoreboard ticking over.

Gisborne Girls' High First XI player Charlie Candy stretches to challenge Ngātapa's Annabel Hustler in a Poverty Bay women's club hockey game. Ngātapa had a big win over GMC Kowhai while the students lost narrowly to LPSC Paikea. Photo / Liam Clayton

Waituhi and LPSC Resene Masters played in testing conditions on Friday night, battling rain and strong winds.

Waituhi bounced back from their loss to Boys’ High with an 8-1 runaway victory.

Tegan Brown’s double showed why he has become a player to watch in the men’s competition.

LPSC Emerre and Hathaway Paikea and Gisborne Girls’ High School First XI left everything on the turf in an end-to-end women’s game.

Paikea took the early lead but Girls’ High replied to lock up the score, and the goal gave the students momentum.

But Paikea capitalised on an opportunity in the circle and came away with a 2-1 win.

PGG Wrightson Ngātapa retained their third spot on the table as they continue to be one of the big improvers of 2024.

A 7-0 scoreline against GMC Kowhai will have those ahead of them slightly wary.

Poverty Bay Hockey acknowledges the recent passing of Poverty Bay and YMP hockey life member, representative and captain Dee Tureia (Nanny Dee).

A post on the YMP Hockey Club website described Nanny Dee as “a champion of our club and one of the most successful hockey players of Te Tairāwhiti. Your legacy will continue to inspire us all, Nan”.

On behalf of the wider hockey whānau, godspeed Nanny Dee and thank you for your many years of shaping our hockey past and helping advance the game into the future.

The top-of-the-table women’s game between YMP and GMC Green was deferred due to Nanny Dee’s passing.