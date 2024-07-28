As a private pottery teacher herself, she works closely with people involved in mental health and continues to evaluate the effectiveness of classes.
“I think the biggest mistake was the Government stopping night school classes, for mental health,” she says.
The club days are also a great opportunity for retirees, like secretary Mike Rose, to learn a new skill later in life.
A member for three years, he has spent a lifetime in the technical ceramics industry but wants to switch from being a technologist to a craft potter in his retirement.
“I was a technical support person for the creative people, but I wasn’t creating anything myself. Since I retired and moved to Hawke’s Bay, I’ve been able to get into all these projects I’ve been wanting to do for years.”
Echoing the club president’s words, Rose says the club has a warm and welcoming environment and that he loves its social and creative elements.
“I think we’ll be passing it on to the next generation,” he says.
Speaking as a member of the next generation, this reporter can say he might very well be hooked. A small try on the wheel to make a cup felt almost as if I was doing a mental tango with the clay.
“I know other clubs aren’t taking new members, but we are,” Madden says.
“We’re also doing beginners courses, so we’re encouraging everyone to come down and have a go.”
