The opening of the Hawke's Bay Art Guide artists exhibition at the Hastings Community Arts Centre. Photo / Supplied

The opening of the Hawke's Bay Art Guide artists exhibition at the Hastings Community Arts Centre. Photo / Supplied

Beautiful new work from more than 30 of the Hawke's Bay Art Guide artists is on display at the Hastings Community Arts Centre.

The exhibition is a showcase of the huge range and variety of our local creatives - from a glorious Glen Colechin life-size creature down to the exquisite mastery in Fran Obers' pounamu.

Other media include drawings and collage, paintings in oil and acrylic, and ceramics and sculpture.

This year's Art Guide is the biggest yet, representing artists from across the Bay and including some new to the scene.

It's a chance for the public to get up close to the work, and enjoy the diversity of the local talent. Most work is for sale.

At the opening on Monday night, exhibition co-ordinator Ani Tylee urged viewers to immerse themselves in the artist's talent and creativity as a wonderful distraction from the dark winter and troubling times we are all experiencing.

"Art can sweep us away and restore some positivity by its beauty," she said.

The wide selection of paintings is complemented by several sculptural and 3D works by established HB artists, Kay Bazzard, Ema Scott, Sophie Lankovsky, Annette Bull, Jill Kennett and Glen Colechin.

Claire Sadler's striking two-part wooden sculpture Uncertainty Becomes Security stands as marker pou leading to the upstairs gallery.

Taradale potter Penny Madden's work is a delicate sculpture in contrast to her better-known tiles and more 2D work. And viewers should take time to view Fran Obers' exquisite pounamu kowhai.

One of the more unusual pieces is printmaker and book binder Terri Reddish's work - a handmade book, illustrating different printing techniques. This is an example of the kind of work that could be produced in her Havelock North bindery.

The show runs for two weeks, until Saturday, August 6, at Hastings Community Art Gallery in Russell St.