The strange sight of an overturned ute on the beach greeted residents of a small Hawke’s Bay town on Tuesday night.

Police received reports of a vehicle crashing onto the beach in Te Awanga, in front of the community hall and playground, about 8.45pm.

The alarm of the vehicle was blaring around the community.

There were no reported injuries.