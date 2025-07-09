Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Hawkes Bay Today

Video: Hawke’s Bay man captures seal riding waves at Te Awanga surf spot

Jack Riddell
By
Multimedia journalist·Hawkes Bay Today·
2 mins to read

Te Awanga local and professional photographer and videographer Michael Farr captured the seal playing in the surf at his local break. Video / Michael Farr

A Hawke’s Bay photographer says a seal he snapped trying out his local surf spot rode the waves “better than some of the locals”.

Michael Farr is a professional photographer and videographer based on the Cape Coast.

On Tuesday morning he took his young daughter for a short drive down

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Hawkes Bay Today

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Hawkes Bay Today