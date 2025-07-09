“It just popped up and then all of a sudden it was all on and it was just kind of surfing on the waves going back and forth.
“I’m just like, ‘oh my gosh, go buddy, go’ because I’ve never really thought that they actually catch waves and like continue on the waves for a while.”
Farr said after he left, one of his surfer friends went out and found themselves sharing waves with the seal.
“She said she was paddling for the wave and it popped up next to her, and it freaked her out.
“It kept on trying to catch the wave while she was trying to catch the wave, like they were kind of in tandem,” he said.
Farr has captured sperm whale and orca swimming off the Te Awanga and Haumoana coast, he’s even seen some of the local swans have a surf on the break, but he’s never seen a seal try it.
