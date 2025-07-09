Te Awanga local and professional photographer and videographer Michael Farr captured the seal playing in the surf at his local break. Video / Michael Farr

A Hawke’s Bay photographer says a seal he snapped trying out his local surf spot rode the waves “better than some of the locals”.

Michael Farr is a professional photographer and videographer based on the Cape Coast.

On Tuesday morning he took his young daughter for a short drive down to the carpark of the Te Awanga beach’s surf break when he saw a small, dark mass playing in the waves.

Initially, seeing it at a distance, Farr assumed it was a surfer and didn’t pay too much attention to it until he went for a walk along the shoreline.

“Then it turned out to be a seal,” Farr said.