Fiona McLeod is having her first exhibition of pottery at the community art centre. Photo / Bevan Conley

Whanganui potter Fiona McLeod is about to open her first solo exhibition.

She makes beautiful, sturdy drinking mugs that are top sellers at the Whanganui River Markets.

McLeod’s More Than Mugs will showcase her work range, including large, durable pieces suitable for gardens.

“Living in Castlecliff, I’m inspired by the colours of the land and seascapes around me,” McLeod said.

“I use stoneware and some earthenware clays that have base colours that reflect the environment and on some pieces I let the natural colour show through the underglazes I use.”

McLeod came to New Zealand from her native Guernsey - the second largest island in the English Channel - as an 18-year-old and said she first took pottery classes as a way to meet people.

Farming was the main attraction in coming to New Zealand and after farming with her Kiwi husband for 20 years while doing pottery as a hobby, McLeod and her family made the move to Whanganui at the end of 2022.

Then, she established her home-based business McLeod Pottery.

“I realised that in 20 years I had gained enough experience to produce work for sale and that I could also teach others.”

McLeod said she missed the seaside sights, smells and sounds she grew up with and Castlecliff provided a perfect place to live and work.

“The rugged west coast inspires much of my work and colours,” she said.

“Since we’ve been here I’ve felt very much at home.”

Potter Fiona McLeod in her Castlecliff studio with works that will feature in her exhibition. Photo / Bevan Conley

As well as creating her pottery, McLeod gives lessons at her studio for adults and children and has taught at St George’s School.

In 2024, she will be teaching wheelwork at the Whanganui Potters Studio as well as continuing to teach a range of workshops in her home studio.

She fires pieces in her large gas-fired kiln, a small electric, or a raku kiln used for quick firings where the pottery is removed while red-hot and placed in a container of sawdust or other combustible material.

“I love the unpredictable results you get with raku,” said McLeod.

“Some pieces just lend themselves to the firing method.”

Last year, she branched out into making bold-coloured pieces inspired by Austrian architectural visionary Friedensreich Hundertwasser.

Her ceramic tower inspired by one of his structures was a winner at the Fakes and Forgeries competition in Mangaweka.

More Than Mugs will be running in the Community Arts Centre’s back gallery at 19 Taupō Quay from Monday, January 8.

