British activist Kellie-Jay Keen-Minshull, aka Posie Parker, is escorted from Albert Park. Photo / Dean Purcell

British anti-trans activist Posie Parker is pulling out of coming to New Zealand next week, saying she isn’t willing to “chance it” because she doesn’t trust police and authorities to protect her.

In March, Kellie-Jay Keen-Minshull, who goes by the moniker Posie Parker, abruptly ended her Let Women Speak tour after her first of two planned events were drowned out by pro-transgender rights protestors.

During the protest she was doused in a bottle of tomato juice and previously said she is returning to Aotearoa to attend the hearing for the woman accused of throwing the juice.

However, in a new audio stream posted to social media, she said her family and UK-based security had told her it wasn’t safe.

“I talked to my family yesterday, they have asked me not to go,” she said.

“I just don’t think I can.”

Parker used her social media stream to speak about a series of Official Information Act queries she had received about New Zealand police, claiming the force and customs officers are “corrupt”.

“I don’t think I can get into the country, and, even if I do, I don’t think the police are going to protect us,” she said.

She said her UK security advisers had told her that her visit is “impossible to police”.

Parker said she had been thinking hard about her decision, but ultimately had to listen to her family.

“I feel terrible and I thought about this a lot overnight, but once my family said: ‘No, you can’t go’, then I can’t really justify going,” she said.

“I can’t say police will look after me because I don’t think they will.”

Yesterday, police operations manager for Auckland City district inspector Richard Sami said police were well aware of the potential for significant protest activity surrounding a planned hearing in the Auckland District Court next week.

“Our staff have been speaking with representatives of Ms Keen-Minshull to understand their plans and convey advice regarding personal safety,” he said.

Sami said planning was well advanced and they were well connected with other agencies in regard to the matter, including the Ministry of Justice.

“Police will be present to monitor and respond to any issues that may arise, and to minimise disruption to the wider public.”

He said police recognise the lawful right to protest, and their role in these situations is to uphold the law and ensure the safety of all.

Last month Immigration New Zealand general manager Richard Owen said Keen-Minshull holds a New Zealand Electronic Travel Authority (NZeTA), allowing her to travel here without applying for a visa in advance.

Owen said Keen-Minshull’s entry into the country was still subject to border officers granting her a visa and permission to enter when she arrived at the airport.

“This assessment includes whether the traveller is ineligible to enter due to character concerns,” he said.

Keen-Minshull abruptly ended her Let Women Speak tour after her first of two planned events was drowned out by pro-transgender rights protesters.

A protester, 34-year-old Eli Rubashkyn, has said she doused Keen-Minshull with tomato juice but pleaded not guilty to charges of assault in April. Keen-Minshull was rushed out of Albert Park by security and her supporters and was later escorted by police.

Despite, Keen-Minshull’s fears about travelling to New Zealand, other foreign citizens are flocking to the country.

Annual net migration rose by 86,800 in the year to June 2023 - made up of a net gain of 121,600 non-New Zealand citizens and a net migration loss of 34,800 New Zealand citizens, according to Stats NZ.