A Portuguese middle man will be deported for his involvement in a “major conspiracy” to import $27 million dollars of cocaine that ended in Dunedin.

Carlos Ferreria-Sampaio was sentenced to five years and two months’ jail for his involvement in the large-scale international plot, but became eligible for parole on June 9, having spent 598 days on remand.

His release date was set for November 18, 2027, but the Parole Board has decided he will be released and returned to his country of origin on September 2 this year.

“Mr Ferreria-Sampaio was a significant participant in a major conspiracy that appears to have been formed in Portugal to import cocaine into Australia and New Zealand. At the behest of the people who were higher up in the organisation, he travelled to Australia to recover the drugs from a specified part of the ship that was bringing the drugs into the South Pacific,” panel convener Neville Trendle said.

“That part of the operation failed and he came to New Zealand to direct a second attempt at the recovery of the cocaine. The police in New Zealand became aware of the conspiracy and Mr Ferreria-Sampaio’s role, and he was duly apprehended along with a co-offender.”