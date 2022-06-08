Organisers of the first-ever Selwyn Marathon have been left appalled at the amount of gear stolen from the event over the weekend which included a portaloo. Photo / 123RF

Organisers of the first-ever Selwyn Marathon have been left appalled at the amount of gear stolen from the event over the weekend, which included a portaloo.

The Selwyn Marathon was held on Sunday with the start and finish line at the Lincoln Events Centre.

Race director John Moore said up to $4000 worth of equipment has been stolen.

It includes four 30-50km speed signs, four Stop/Go paddles as well as numerous KM markers and cones.

Five event signs were also taken along with three exclamation signs.

But what has shocked organisers the most is the theft of a grey Superloo port-a-loo.

"It's actually quite gutting. It leaves a real bad taste in your mouth.

"The event went great and then to find out the toilets been stolen. Who steals a portaloo? it's just ridiculous," Moore said.

He said every sign cost about $100 each and the Stop/Go paddles cost about the same.

"We're not quite sure what the cost of the toilet is yet. It could be about $4000 worth of gear taken.

"It's straight-up theft, we're just gutted really."

"Whether it is a contractor or something who wants a toilet in their yard and thinks oh they won't miss it or think its a joke but it's not really a joke.

"To put these events together costs thousands of dollars... and when you have to turn around and pay thousands of dollars for the gear that's been stolen, it is ridiculous."

Moore said race two of the Canterbury Duathlon series is planned in Rolleston this Sunday.

"And now we have to go and buy more signs to actually run the event. We need those missing speed signs for people's safety.

"We can't run the event without a traffic management plan in place."

The theft was not the only thing organisers have had to deal with.

They received reports of a woman in her 50-60s who was abusing the race marshals.

She later drove at a runner who managed to duck out of the way just in time, Moore said.

The woman was driving a beige Kia vehicle and organisers have contacted police about the incident.

"That could have been a real mess. We were dumbfounded when we found out about that. It's just stupidity."

Police have been contacted about the theft and the abuse incident.

•If you have any information that could assist in locating the items, contact the race organisers.