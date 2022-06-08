Mighty Mongrel Mob Barbarian MC members are being hunted after a shooting in Christchurch. File Photo / George Heard

A former gang member spotted riding a scooter on a Christchurch street by current members was wounded in the face after a shooting.

A city-wide police manhunt for two men is now under way after the daylight violence on Monday afternoon.

The Herald understands that an ex-member of the Mighty Mongrel Mob Barbarian MC – a motorcycle chapter offshoot of New Zealand's biggest gang – was seen on a scooter on Bower Ave, North New Brighton about 3.25pm by current members.

There was a verbal altercation on the street before a shotgun was presented.

A shot was fired and some birdshot struck the former gang member in the cheek. It's understood that his injuries are minor.

Police investigators at the scene of the shooting at North New Brighton. Photo / Supplied

Armed officers were called to the scene but their hunt for two people connected to the shooting is ongoing. They are known to police.

Police have assured the public that it was an "isolated incident".

"Police are appealing for anyone who witnessed (the) firearms incident to come forward," a police spokeswoman said today.

"We understand two men were involved and one sustained a wound to his face during an altercation.

"Police also understand there were multiple witnesses who saw or heard this altercation and we encourage them to come forward as we continue to investigate the incident.

"Offending of this nature is disturbing for the community and police aim to hold offenders accountable."

Anyone with information can contact the police on non-emergency reporting line 105 and quote file number 220606/2587.

Alternatively, information can also be passed on anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

Earlier this week Canterbury District Commander Superintendent John Price said police did not believe there was any further risk to the public.

"We are absolutely committed to finding those responsible for this offending and holding them to account.

"Reducing incidents of gun violence is paramount for police and the community.

"We will not tolerate it - gun violence has no place here and threatens the fundamental right of the community to be safe and feel safe."