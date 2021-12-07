Portaloo theft leads Hawke's Bay police to thousands of dollars of stolen goods

A search for stolen portaloos at a Fernhill property on Monday resulted in the recovery of thousands of dollars worth of other stolen property. Photo / NZME

A search for stolen portaloos at a Fernhill property on Monday resulted in the recovery of thousands of dollars worth of other stolen property. Photo / NZME

Usually, when a portaloo is stolen, the cops have nothing to go on.

But this time a lead about a set of stolen loos led Hawke's Bay police straight to a property in Fernhill, west of Hastings, where they found thousands of dollars worth of stolen goods.

Hawke's Bay police executed a search warrant at the "known" property on Monday after a Twyford burglary and the theft of portaloos and a trailer.

It resulted in the recovery of tens of thousands of dollars worth of stolen property, including a stolen generator valued at $10,000, a stolen caravan valued at $30,000 and numerous other stolen items.

A 44-year old man appeared in the Hastings District Court today on, charged with multiple counts of burglary and receiving stolen property.

Senior Constable Pehi Potaka said it was a great result.

The alleged offending is believed to have taken place over a number of months and police had been able to return a number of stolen items to victims across the North Island, Potaka said.