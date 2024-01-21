Aerial view of the Port of Tauranga. Photo / Mead Norton

A seaman has been arrested for allegedly attempting to smuggle approximately 13kg of cocaine through the Port of Tauranga.

The man was arrested last week and appeared in the Tauranga District Court on Thursday charged with importation, and possession for supply, of a Class A controlled drug, New Zealand Customs said in a statement.

Customs maritime manager Robert Smith said the seizure and arrest was the result of collaborative efforts between Customs, Police, and the Port of Tauranga “demonstrating the value of strong partnerships between law enforcement and industry to help keep our borders safe”.

“If you know or suspect someone may be involved in illegal smuggling, call Customs on 0800 WE PROTECT (0800 937 768) a 24-hour confidential hotline, or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”







