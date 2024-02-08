Port Nikau is undergoing expansion as part of the Port Nikau Development Plan.

The expansion of Port Nikau Marina will address a shortage of berths in Whangārei and invite more people to the area, the marina’s manager says.

Local contractors have been working to have the latest pier complete by the end of this month, which will offer space for 24 vessels.

According to the Port Nikau website, berths are suitable for recreational vessels 14 metres to 20 metres and there is also space for a vessel up to 42 metres at the end of each pier.

Since its first stage opening in 2022, Port Nikau has hosted a superyacht, construction of the controversial floating office for Waiheke Marina and exhibited at Whangārei’s first Maritime Festival.

Located on Port Rd, 12 nautical miles from the Whangārei Harbour entrance, Port Nikau aims to become an urban waterfront community with residential, marine and commercial opportunities available.

So far the marina features locked gates, modern shore-based facilities and modern floating pontoons. However, the Port Nikau Development Plan will see further expansion.

Whangārei Mayor Vince Cocurullo said more berths could mean more superyachts coming to Whangārei.

“Local companies will benefit from working on the vessels, and that will flow on into our local communities.

“Having more vessels also helps spread the word of the work Whangārei offers to the superyacht sector, and all this contributes to growth – both in the sector and the community.”

Marina manager Blair Smeal said boaties enjoy parking at Port Nikau due to its accessibility and practicality.

“Port Nikau Marina is really handy to the harbour entrance, which gives boat owners the opportunity to either spend time in the harbour or travel out for a sail or deep-water fishing and still get back in time for dinner.

“We love meeting new people, local and overseas and welcoming them to Port Nikau. The waters around Whangārei are incredible and it’s such a beautiful part of New Zealand.”

Smeal described the development of more berths as a “win-win” for both vessel owners and local contractors, who would have more refit and maintenance work.

Local companies such as Total Marine, Busck Prestressed Concrete Limited, BDX Group, Cliffs Industrial Electrical and Advanced Security have all been involved in the latest build.

Smeal said a limited number of berths are now available.

Brodie Stone is the education and general news reporter at the Advocate. Brodie has spent most of her life in Whangārei and is passionate about delving into issues that matter to Northlanders and beyond.