Whangarei Heads resident Chris Nathan is used to seeing dolphins and whales from his property near the harbour, but not usually a floating cafe and office. Photo / Chris Nathan

Whangārei Heads resident Chris Nathan is used to witnessing all manner of sea life frolicking in the harbour from his home office in Reotahi.

He’s seen dolphins, whales, orca and ships – but what he believed to be a small house or a commercial office building being towed by a tug was a first for the entrepreneur and food consultant.

A little digging by the Northern Advocate revealed the building is in fact a floating office and cafe destined for Waiheke Island as part of the island’s first marina.

Nathan took a photo of the spectacle cruising slowly past on Thursday at 7am.

“We love living at Reotahi; we see everything from dolphins, whales, orca, ships - and now houses go past,” he posted on social media.

The Kennedy Bay marina complete with 181-berths is opening this month on the south-western side of Waiheke Island.

It includes the floating office and cafe building which was constructed in Whangārei.

The cafe will be available for functions and public meetings.

An artist's impression of a floating cafe that was transported by tugboat to the Kennedy Point Marina on Waiheke Island on Thursday.

Kennedy Point Marina project manager Scott Fickling confirmed the building, weighing 500 tonnes, left from Port Nikau early on Thursday morning and was being towed by a “big ocean-going tug”.

The pontoons that the building has been constructed on were built in Whangārei by Heron Construction, Fickling said.

The building was also builtby Trigg Construction, one of the most experienced and well-regarded commercial construction teams in Northland.

“Both companies have delivered an amazing product that will be a great asset for the Waiheke community,” Fickling said.

“The level of detail in the building is a particular stand out for us and really highlights the high level of craftmanship and skill that the Trigg team have been able to deliver.”

The marina project has seen its share of controversy.

In 2021, protestors tried to stop the project in its initial phase, citing potential damage to the area’s little blue penguin habitat.

Violence broke out, construction work stopped and the police were called.

The developer claimed at that time that a 55-year-old site security guard was “repeatedly” kicked in the head by a protester, shoved into a narrow hole on a pontoon and could have drowned.

In another anti-marina move, a protestor removed all her clothing on rocks at the foreshore.

Nathan said he has lived in the Whangārei Heads area for 11 years and his home office looks out on the water.

The floating cafe on its way through the Whangarei harbour to Waiheke Island was spotted by a resident who lives nearby. Photo / Chris Nathan

“Everything goes right past our front door,” he said.

“There’s so much going on.

“When the Spirit of New Zealand came through I took photos of the crew on the deck.

“We get whales coming right in against the island [Mutukaroro]. I was on my jetski and one came up within five metres of me.”

Jenny Ling is a news reporter and features writer for the Northern Advocate. She has a special interest in covering roading, health, business and animal welfare issues.