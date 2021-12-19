Port Chalmers boat shed vandalised five times in a month

Fourteen windows had been broken, each of which would cost more than $100 to have properly fixed. Photo / ODT

A Port Chalmers boat shed has been broken into and vandalised five times over the past month.

The boat shed in Sir John Thorn Dr is owned by the Dunedin City Council and leased to Training Ship Nimrod, a youth group for local teenagers.

TS Nimrod unit support committee chairman Jonny Goldsmith said the building had been broken into about five times since late November.

The shed needed work, but the group was actively working towards repairing it.

The vandalism was setting back that process.

Vandalism is setting back the process of restoring the shed. Photo / ODT

Bars had been pulled off and doors had been kicked in.

Goldsmith had boarded up the windows temporarily and fixed the doors multiple times.

There had been times when the damage was fixed in the morning and then the shed had been broken into again by the afternoon.

The consistent damage was disheartening and he had spent much of his time cleaning up after the vandals, he said.

A police spokeswoman said police had received reports about the location on Saturday, on December 13 and on November 20.

Police visited the property yesterday and inquiries were ongoing.