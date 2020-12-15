Porirua teenager missing for three days found safe

A Porirua teenager has been found safe three days after she was last seen.
On Tuesday, police put out a call for information to help locate 17-year-old Caley, who had not been seen since Sunday afternoon driving north from a property in Judgeford, Porirua.
Police and Caley's family had concerns for her welfare and urged anyone with information to get in touch. A Wellington District Police Facebook post was shared throughout regions and groups in New Zealand.
A police spokesperson confirmed she had been found at 11am on Wednesday, and was safe, but would not give any further details.
Police thanked the community for their help.