Porirua teenager missing for three days found safe

A missing teenager has been found safe. Photo / Supplied

A Porirua teenager has been found safe three days after she was last seen.

On Tuesday, police put out a call for information to help locate 17-year-old Caley, who had not been seen since Sunday afternoon driving north from a property in Judgeford, Porirua.

Police and Caley's family had concerns for her welfare and urged anyone with information to get in touch. A Wellington District Police Facebook post was shared throughout regions and groups in New Zealand.

A police spokesperson confirmed she had been found at 11am on Wednesday, and was safe, but would not give any further details.

Police thanked the community for their help.