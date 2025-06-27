Colonial Knob walking track. Photo / Supplied

Police are appealing for witnesses after a woman was sexually assaulted on a popular walking track near Porirua 10 days ago.

The attack took place at the Rangituhi/Colonial Knob walking track near Porirua on Wednesday, June 18.

Detective Senior Sergeant Pete Middlemiss said Police have received a great amount of information from the public, and are calling for anyone else who was in the area to come forward.

“We’re especially interested in speaking to anybody who entered or exited the walkway from the Raiha Street carpark entrance between 3pm and 4.30pm, on 18 June.

“From the information we have already received, we have some lines of enquiry which the investigation team is continuing to follow.”