Porirua man who sexually abused children for 38 years may never be released from prison

High Court coat of arms, Wellington, New Zealand. Photo / Ross Setford

Warning: This article contains details of child sex abuse and may be distressing.

A Porirua man who sexually abused seven children over the span of 38 years has been sentenced to preventive detention – meaning he may never get out of prison and will be monitored by Corrections for the rest of his life.

The man, who has interim name suppression, pleaded guilty to 26 charges relating to child sex abuse of seven victims including incest, indecent assault, sexual violation by rape and unlawful sexual connection. All of the 53-year-old's victims were either related to him, or children he had access to through romantic partners.

In the High Court at Wellington on Wednesday Justice Gwyn said the abuse was recurrent, persistent and concurrent, spanning between 1981 and 2019. His youngest victim – one of his sisters - was just two and a half years old when he indecently assaulted her.

His oldest victim was 17 years old. Justice Gwyn told the court all the man's victims were vulnerable and he manipulated them either by compliments or threats of physical violence.

The offending had a high abuse of trust, with many of the man's victims staying in his home with him as an adult supervisor.

Two health assessments of the man placed him at "well above average" and "above average" risk of reoffending and said he had a strong drive to engage in sex with children. He created situations that would enable him to be alone with them and where this wasn't possible, he did not care if there was a risk of being caught.

One offence occurred in the backseat of a van the victim's mother was driving, and another offence occurred when family members were in the next room.

The offending began when he was 13 and continued until he was 51.

Although the man had attempted rehabilitation by attending WellStop – a community programme aimed at preventing sexual abuse – Justice Gwyn said she was not convinced this effort was sincere, and was more "simply ticking a box" as he did not disclose the full details of his offending, and then went on to reoffend.

He said he did not recall a number of the charges, but pleaded guilty because "it's something I would do".

A number of victim impact statements read to the court highlighted how serious the impact of the offending was.

"I am unable to feel safe in my body, love myself or be comfortable. My body is not safe, and it is not mine....[the offender] took a part of my life I will never get back. You took my innocence away."

Another statement read to the court said the victim was nine years old when she was abused.

"I was not old enough to understand what you were doing, but I understand what you have done to my family. I have tried my hardest to block those memories out and I hope from today you can never hurt anyone again."

In sentencing, Justice Gwyn acknowledged the man's views of sex were distorted, due to being a victim of child sex abuse himself but to reflect the seriousness of his offending she sentenced him to preventive detention – which means his release will be up to Corrections staff and the Parole Board. He must serve a minimum period of seven years.

She told the man's victims, some of whom were in court, that she recognised his sentencing would not "bring closure or any other glib phrases" but that she hoped they could find some more space in their heads to heal from his abuse.

SEXUAL HARM - DO YOU NEED HELP?

If it's an emergency and you feel that you or someone else is at risk, call 111.​

If you've ever experienced sexual assault or abuse and need to talk to someone contact the Safe to Talk confidential crisis helpline on:

• Text 4334 and they will respond

• Email support@safetotalk.nz

• Visit https://safetotalk.nz/contact-us/ for an online chat

Alternatively contact your local police station -

If you have been abused, remember it's not your fault.