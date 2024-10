Can kiwi bank compete with Aussie banks?, 100,000 Trapped as Israeli Tanks Advance in North Gaza, Westland freedom camping changes, and NZ's lowest-ever Labor weekend road toll.

A man was shot after trying to stop two people attempting to break into cars in Porirua last night.

Police are appealing for information from the public about the Tītahi Bay incident.

Officers were called to Dimock St at 10.20pm yesterday.

The man was taken to hospital with serious injuries.