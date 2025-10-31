Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

Pōrangahau residents want forestry law changes after massive blaze

RNZ
9 mins to read

Firefighters worked to dampen hotspots in Pōrangahau in Central Hawke's Bay after a large fire in a young pine plantation. Photo / Fire and Emergency New Zealand.

Firefighters worked to dampen hotspots in Pōrangahau in Central Hawke's Bay after a large fire in a young pine plantation. Photo / Fire and Emergency New Zealand.

By Alexa Cook of RNZ

Rural communities worried about the fire and pest risk from forestry are hoping a series of meetings with rural National MPs will result in legislation changes to better protect them.

A huge forestry fire near the Central Hawke’s Bay village of

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save