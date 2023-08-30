The Black Seeds. Photo / David James

Katch Katikati has announced its headline act for the next Katikati Avocado Food and Wine Festival — reggae-inspired band The Black Seeds.

The cruisy sounds of the popular eight-piece Kiwi band will lead Katikati’s massive summertime event, which is destined for Uretara Domain in January. Tickets go on sale from tomorrow.

“The Black Seeds’ music is a mixture of big-beat funk, dub, afro music, pop, rock, soul, and roots reggae, perfect for a groovy summer afternoon of fine wine, delicious food and great company,” says Katch Katikati events manager Kirst O’Rourke.

“We’re thrilled to have them perform for our festival and everyone will recognise their international hit One By One, which was played in the television series Breaking Bad.”

Formed in 1998, The Black Seeds perform with eight members, with vocals and guitar, saxophone, trumpet, bass, drums, bongos, keyboard and woodblock. Rounding out the line-up for the festival are Midnight Fizz and Jacob Scott.

The popular festival cut its teeth back in 2003 as the Katikati Funfest.

The Pakeke Lions Club of Katikati launched the event as a means of raising funds for local charities, and the first festival was held in 2004.





The Details

What: Katikati Avocado Food and Wine Festival

Where: Uretara Domain, Katikati

When: January 13, from noon to 6pm

Tickets: Early bird tickets on sale from September 1 from The Arts Junction or online at katikatiavofest.co.nz



