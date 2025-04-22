She said her daughter asked her why she loved Pope Francis so much.

Pope Francis was 88. Photo / Getty Images

“I said: he cared about the poor and he cared about the Earth. He really saw people; he noticed children. He didn’t need to be fancy and he stood up to bullies. He was the kind of person I want to be like.”

Whitaker said Pope Francis’ “approach was simple, but never simplistic, and often it cost him personally. In his humility and authentic presence, he earned the genuine affection of many, both inside and outside the Catholic Church.”

Reverend Frank Ritchie, a Newstalk ZB broadcaster and media chaplain, also shared his tribute to the late Pope and praised his respect for everyone.

Ritchie leads the Wesleyan Methodist church Commoners in Hamilton.

Frank Ritchie.

“The care Pope Francis showed towards those often neglected by society has personally been both deeply challenging and encouraging to me.”

Ritchie said Pope Francis was willing to speak his mind while still maintaining respect for those he disagreed with.

Ritchie compared how Pope Francis conducted himself to that of other world leaders.

“He knew his limits; owning his own frailty as a human and seeking the prayers of others. This was in stark contrast to the bravado of some world leaders who seek to maintain their position through projecting images of power and threats.

“I have taken many lessons from his approach to the role he was called and elected for, and that he said yes to in the Conclave of March 2013. Rest in peace, good and faithful servant.”

Pope Francis died of a stroke, the Vatican announced hours after the death on Monday of the 88-year-old reformer who inspired devotion but riled traditionalists during 12 years leading the Catholic Church. Photo / Getty Images

The Most Reverend Dr Don Tamihere said Francis was an “extraordinary Christian leader”.

Tamihere is the Archbishop and Primate of the Anglican Church in New Zealand and Polynesia.

“Those who were close to him [the Pope] knew how truly humble and compassionate he really was,” he said.

Sir David Moxon, who served for a time in Rome as the Archbishop of Canterbury’s representative to the Holy See, formed a close friendship with Pope Francis while he was there, Tamihere said.

“David would often regale us with stories of Pope Francis’ humility and compassion.

Pope Francis led the Catholic Church for 12 years. Photo / Getty Images

“I’ve heard too from other Māori leaders who were blessed enough to have met Pope Francis and how in awe they became of his humility and graciousness.”

Tamihere said he met Pope Francis last year at the Vatican in April 2024 and shared a discussion for more than an hour.

“His [Francis’s] opening words to us were ”Pray for me. This is a hard job.” Most of us chuckled because we understood in our own lesser ways what it must be like for him.

“I’ll never forget how humble and gracious he was and how earnest he was in his encouragement to us.”

Tamihere said the Christian Church is “as imperfect and troubled and flawed and broken as any other historic movement may be, and probably even more so. But among the many, there are a few who actually come to embody the faith to which we all aspire. Pope Francis was one of those”.

Pope Francis. Photo / AFP

Reverend Craig Vernall said: “Pope Francis warmed the hearts of many both inside and outside of the Catholic traditions.”

Vernall is the Senior Pastor of Bethlehem Baptist Church in Tauranga and served as New Zealand Baptist national leader from 2011-2018. He is also a vice-president of the Asia Pacific Baptist Federation.

“I was always touched by how much Francis warmed the hearts of the Catholic community through his kindness and acknowledgement of hurting people.

The tributes are pouring in for the late Pope Francis. Photo / Getty Images

“Pope Francis’ historic acknowledgement of church abuse victims has begun the long walk back to where the church can once again become a safe place for all. His apology to the church’s victims was a watershed moment.”

Pope Francis has been celebrated for his response to the millions living on the margins, whether that be poverty, sexuality, migrants or our environment, Vernall said.

“Pope Francis surprised the world when he said that nations should not be criminalising homosexual activity. Again, Francis stood with those at the margins but also held his ground as a Christian moral leader.”

“We all have reason to mourn with the Catholic community for the passing of a Pope for our times.”

Vernall said he hopes the next Pope will also “have a heart of compassion and be found reaching out to our increasingly anxious world as celebrated spiritual leaders have always done”.

